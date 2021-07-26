Sales tax revenue across Rusk County still showed a consolidated increase despite a fairly significant loss in Reklaw and a minor drop in Henderson for the month of June.
Reklaw, the smallest municipality within the county, reported a drastic drop in sales tax percentage as June’s payments stood at $739 compared to last year’s $1,004, presenting a 26.40% decrease. Year-to-date totals registered an 11.94% drop, with the city reporting $6,418 compared to 2020’s payment of $7,289. These decreasing totals represent a sudden reversal of an upward trend for the small town.
Henderson’s year-to-date sales tax revenue increased to $3,798,319 over 2020’s $3,597,635 for a 5.57% increase while the city’s monthly sales tax revenue decreased by 1.52%, marking a $9,181 loss for the month. Despite the decline, the city still reported monthly revenue totaling $591,020, just under last year’s $600,201.
Trending in the opposite direction, Mt. Enterprise’s sales tax totals continued to soar, with monthly sales tax totals a whopping 48.57% higher than comparable totals from 2020, with the city’s monthly total landing at $22,474 over last year’s $15,126. The year-to-date payment came in at $143,653 over last year’s $112,974 for 27.15% growth. The city’s growth spurt continues as construction and renovations proceed at the Railroad and Rusk Street intersection. Construction on the Verabank Interactive ATM nears completion and citizens anxiously await activity on multiple properties where new businesses are expected.
Tatum sales tax payments remained positive but took a dip from the more than 40% growth it registered for the past couple of months, coming in at $24,259 over $21,793 reported last year, representing an 11.31% increase in revenue. The city’s year-to-date payment climbed to $187,983 for a 9.72% increase from last year’s $171,329.
Overton continued to show an increase in sales tax payments with June’s totals resting at $32,269 over last year’s $29,970, for a 7.67% increase. With the 14.82% increase in year-to-date payments, the City of Overton netted $226,261 over last year’s $197,053 totaling a $29,208 gain.
Rusk County as a whole is recording a notable increase, with June’s year-to-date totals at $4,362,634 over last year’s $4,086,279. Monthly totals still show an increase despite falling results within a couple of Rusk County towns, coming in at $670,761 over last year’s $668,094 ending in a gain of $2,667.
Surrounding cities continue on their upward trajectory with monthly growth percentages in the high double digits all across the board. Longview reported an 18% increase in the monthly sales tax payments coming in at $3,034,621 compared to last year’s $2,570,752. While its year-to-date results were nearly 13.56% higher showing an increase of $2,558,561.
Kilgore’s year-to-date total continues to come in below 2020 totals with a result of $4,096,893 compared to the previous year’s $4,267646, marking a 4% loss. The city’s monthly totals continued to rise with a more than 18% increase. These rising monthly totals are slowly eating away at the year-to-date deficit and should have the city back in the black within the coming months.
Tyler’s tax revenues continue to grow, showing a 15.12% increase with a year-to-date payment total of $29,887,068 while reporting a
2.33% increase in monthly revenue, significantly lower than May’s staggering 54.79% increase in monthly revenue.