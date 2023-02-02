Rusk County towns kicked off the new year with nothing but positive reports in sales tax revenue.
Tatum’s monthly totals skyrocketed with a reported 25.12% gain in monthly net payments, with a total of $32,035 over last year’s $25,602. Multiple new businesses opened their doors at the end of 2022 and their reported success will continue to boost those net payment totals.
The city of Overton reported a healthy monthly increase of 15.76% with a total of $40,909 over last year’s $35,338. This increase was also reflected in the year-to-date totals. The town’s continued surge in new business and the opening of the city-owned golf course should continue to aid in the city’s extended upswing of sales tax revenue.
Continuing along its path of steady growth, Henderson’s monthly totals climbed to $673,956 for a 15.47% increase over last year’s $583,645. This consistent climb translates into positive showings in year-to-date totals.
Reklaw returned a nearly 12% increase with a January total of $956. The small town shows continued gains with $100 growth over the December 2022 total.
Mt. Enterprise’s revenue totals reported a nearly 12% gain for the start of 2023, coming in at $21,864 over last year’s $19,599.
The county, as a whole, is recording a notable increase with 2023’s year-to-date totals at $769,720 over last year’s $665,038, a growth of more than $100,000, a pleasant financial start to the new year.
Kilgore’s monthly sales tax revenue marked another huge gain coming in at $825,298 over last year’s $682,655. Longview’s sales tax continues to climb, reporting an increase of more than 5% in monthly sales tax payments and a year-to-date totaling more than $3.6 million. Tyler’s tax revenues took a small hit coming in at a .62% loss. Nacogdoches reported a 3.31% decrease in year-to-date payments for the period, with a January total of $692,055.