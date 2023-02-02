Sales Tax

Rusk County towns kicked off the new year with nothing but positive reports in sales tax revenue. 

Tatum’s monthly totals skyrocketed with a reported 25.12% gain in monthly net payments, with a total of $32,035 over last year’s $25,602. Multiple new businesses opened their doors at the end of 2022 and their reported success will continue to boost those net payment totals. 

