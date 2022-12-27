All Rusk County towns reporting sales tax revenue have shown increases for December.
Tatum’s monthly totals skyrocketed with a reported 16.51% gain in monthly net payments, with a reported total of $25,549 over last year’s $21,928. Year-to-date payments continue to land in the black, with December’s $360,285 coming in a reasonable 9.02% higher than last year’s $330,450.
The city of Overton reported a healthy monthly increase of 15.80% with a total of $39,515 over last year’s $34,122. This increase was also reflected in the year-to-date totals, with Overton registering a more than 21% increase over last year’s totals, coming in at $482,716. The town’s continued surge in new business and the opening of the city-owned golf course should continue to aid in the city’s upswing of sales tax revenue.
Continuing along its path of steady growth, Henderson’s monthly totals climbed to $657,964 for a 14.97% increase over last year’s $572,256. This consistent climb translates into positive showings in year-to-date totals. Henderson reported an 18.52% revenue increase reflecting more than a 1.2 million-dollar difference over last year’s $6,862,161.
Reklaw returned a nearly 9% increase with a December total of $856. The small town’s huge increases registered in previous months kept its year-to-date payments in the black with a 14.48% increase translating to a more than $1,400 difference.
Mt. Enterprise’s revenue totals reported a less than one percent gain in net payments for December, coming in at $20,051 over last year’s $19,916. Year-to-date growth continued along its positive course, with a scant 4.24% increase coming in at $268,046 over last year’s $257,133.
The county, as a whole, is recording a notable increase with 2022’s year-to-date totals at $9,256,328 over last year’s $7,857,002, a growth of more than $1.3 million.
Kilgore’s monthly sales tax revenue took a huge turn with a more than 22.75% gain coming in at $767,622 over last year’s $625,333. Longview’s sales tax continues to climb, reporting an increase of more than 7% in monthly sales tax payments and a year-to-date totaling more than $43 million. Tyler’s tax revenues continued the slow climb from last month’s small gain of 9.96% with an increase of 9.50%. Nacogdoches reported a 9.50% increase in year-to-date payments for the period, with a December total of $8,313,242.