Sales Tax

All Rusk County towns reporting sales tax revenue have shown increases for December. 

Tatum’s monthly totals skyrocketed with a reported 16.51% gain in monthly net payments, with a reported total of $25,549 over last year’s $21,928. Year-to-date payments continue to land in the black, with December’s $360,285 coming in a reasonable 9.02% higher than last year’s $330,450. 

