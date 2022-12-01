Most Rusk County towns reporting sales tax revenue have shown increases for November, with Reklaw reporting remarkable gains in net revenue for the month.
Reklaw returned a more than 47% increase with a November total of $1,031 translating to a more than $300 upturn. The small town’s huge increases registered in previous months kept its year-to-date payments in the black with an 8.49% increase translating to a more than $1,400 difference.
Continuing along its path of steady growth, Henderson’s monthly totals climbed to $833,182 for a 17.05% increase over last year’s $711,775. This consistent climb translates into positive showings in year-to-date totals. Henderson reported a 18.84% revenue increase reflecting more than a million dollar difference over last year’s $6,289,905.
The city of Overton reported a healthy monthly increase of 6.64% with a total of $43.324 over last year’s $40.624. This increase was also reflected in the year-to-date totals, with Overton registering a more than 22% increase over last year’s totals, coming in at $443,201. The town’s continued surge in new business and the opening of the city-owned golf course should continue to aid in the city’s upswing of sales tax revenue.
Mt. Enterprise’s revenue totals reported a drop in net payments for October, coming in at $26,992 under last year’s $28,343. Year-to-date growth continued along its positive course, with a scant 4.54% increase coming in at $247,995 over last year’s $237,217.
Tatum’s monthly totals took a dive with a reported 24.40% loss in monthly net payments, with a reported total of $31,485 under last year’s $41,648. Year-to-date payments continue to land in the black, with October’s $334,736 coming in a healthy 22.14% higher than last year’s $308,522.
The county, as a whole, is recording a notable increase with 2022’s year-to-date totals at $8,512,393 over last year’s $7,207,994, a growth of more than $1.3 million.
Kilgore’s monthly sales tax revenue took a turn with a more than 2% loss under last year’s $793,401. Longview’s sales tax continues to climb, reporting an increase of more than 5% in monthly sales tax payments and a year-to-date totaling more than $40 million. Tyler’s tax revenues continued the slow climb from last month’s small gain of 9.96% with an increase of 4.96%. Nacogdoches reported an 10.19% increase in year-to-date payments for the period, with a November total of $6,944,335.