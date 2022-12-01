SALES TAX

Most Rusk County towns reporting sales tax revenue have shown increases for November, with Reklaw reporting remarkable gains in net revenue for the month.

Reklaw returned a more than 47% increase with a November total of $1,031 translating to a more than $300 upturn. The small town’s huge increases registered in previous months kept its year-to-date payments in the black with an 8.49% increase translating to a more than $1,400 difference. 

