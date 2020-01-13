Smaller Rusk County towns are enjoying an increase in city sales tax receipts, according to the state comptroller’s office.
Out of the five towns listed on the January 2020 report, four of them experienced increases to start the New Year. The only one left trailing was Overton.
Henderson went from $442.803 last year to $443,373 this year.
Tatum, who was the largest jump, was at $16,088 in 2019 to a whopping $27,657 this year, for a 70% increase.
Mt. Enterprise went from $10,409 from this time last year to $16,850 this year, a 61% increase.
Even Reklaw, the smallest municipality on the list, registered a 20.5% increase moving from $790 last year to $952 this year.
The combination of the five municipalities went from $498,311 in 2019 to $513,576 this year.
Of the companion cities to Henderson, only Sulphur Springs went down this year from 2020.
Kilgore is going to appear down, but it is noted that the city spent much of 2018 overpaying their amount to the state.
Mount Pleasant was at $514,014 this year, or a 7.11% increase.
Athens was at $483,652 this year, or a 3.22% increase.
Jacksonville was at $282,856 this year, or a 1.85% increase.
Carthage was a $388,959 this year, or a 4.71% increase.
Sulphur Springs was at $507,780, or a 5.82% decrease.
Kilgore was at $619,186, or an 18.81% decrease.