Based on HEDCO’s (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) annual receipt history report given to the Board shows that a record in sales tax receipts occurred from October 2020 through September 2021. The record number was $1,632,314, a 6.35 per cent increase over previous year.
During Thursday’s meeting John Clary, Executive Director of HEDCO gave a progress update regarding the new East Texas Regional Business Park.
“The Contract has been signed with John Wright (Construction). They are supposed to start in January depending on the weather. We are planning a possible groundbreaking ceremony the third week of January. The project is moving along as planned,” said Clary.
Clary shared with the Board a re-design “Coming Soon” sign to be placed at the new business park. He also told the Board he had scheduled a TWC Skills Development Fund training for local employers scheduled for January 19. Other items included a website overhaul set to take place in the Spring, the need to improve the existing Henderson Industrial Park and he had visited with several builders interested in building homes here in Henderson.
Karin Greene, Director of Marketing and Business Development gave a monthly report to the Board as well. Greene has been in this newly created department for six months but has accomplished a lot for HEDCO in marketing and social media.
She presented a newly created overview video of Henderson to use to market Henderson to potential businesses with another one that will contain verbal testimonials. These videos will be added to HEDCO website, social media, email newsletter/prospecting blasts.
At the end of the regular meeting the Board then went into a lengthy executive session to discuss three various items about a project. After the close of executive session and returning to open session Board President Noble Welch announced that there was no action taken.