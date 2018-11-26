One Rusk County town saw a large increase in rebates sent out in November by the Texas Comptroller and only two towns saw decreases.
Henderson’s rebate of $522,113 was up by 11.2 percent from a year ago. So far in 2018, Henderson’s total rebate of $5,368,500 surpasses 2017 by 12.1 percent.
Other taxing entities — in Rusk County and elsewhere in East Texas — are seeing improvements during November.
Rusk County was up for the month of November bringing in $632,058 and $6,058,377 for the year.
Reklaw saw the largest increase of 122.6 percent, collecting $1,043 for November. For the year, Reklaw has now received $6,664 or 1.7 percent under 2017.
Mount Enterprise had one of the decreases in Rusk County for the month, receiving $14,121 from the comptroller, a 7.1 percent increase over 2017.
Tatum also saw a decrease in November of 5.9 percent below 2017, collecting $31,156 for the month. Tatum is 0.1 percent over 2017 at $273,500 for 2018.
In 2018, Overton collected $279,159 in rebates, an increase of more than $7,000 over last year or 2.9 percent. For the month, Overton brought in $33,624 a 28.3 percent increase over a year ago.
Kilgore saw its rebate for the year climb 36.9 percent to more than $9.8 million, bringing the city to an improvement of 37.3 percent in November alone.
Carthage saw improvement in November, receiving $468,852 or 48.8 percent more than a year ago. Carthage’s year-to-date returns in 2018 have now surpassed the same period during the previous year by 24.2 percent.
Other East Texas towns of similar size as Henderson saw improvements in November. Mount Pleasant, Jacksonville, Athens and Sulphur Springs were all up for the month and year.
Other East Texas cities saw increases as well.
Longview received $3.2 million in November, an increase of 9.2 percent compared to a year ago. So far in 2018, Longview has received rebates totaling $30.2 million, which is above by 10.1 percent from the same period in 2017.
Tyler also saw its rebate increase in November, up 7.6 percent to $3.9 million. So far in 2018, Tyler has collected $40 million, an increase of 6.8 percent.
The comptroller’s office returned rebates in November totaling $536 million a 5.6 percent increase to cities, counties and other taxing entities.