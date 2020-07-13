The return of business within Rusk County created pretty significant increases in sales tax revenue for the month of June.
Henderson rose from a net payment of $472,649 reported last year at this time to $600,200 for a 26.98% yearly increase and a significant jump from last month’s $590,076. The continued willingness amongst area residents to support Henderson’s small business community has proven effective with a year-to-date sales tax increase of 8.38%, or $3,597,635 over last year’s $3,319,416.
Mt. Enterprise saw a substantial sales tax boost for June with a net payment of $15,126 over last year’s $10,501, for an increase of 44.04%, the highest percentage of increase for the county. The year-to-date total of $112,974 reflects a massive increase over the previous year’s total of $80,824, a nearly 40% gain, and a nearly $30k boost over last month’s $83,233.
Overton registered a slight increase in sales tax payments last month with $29,970 over last year’s $28,569 but year-to-date totals are still down at $197,053 compared to 2019’s $200,640 for a 1.78% drop in sales tax payments.
For the second time in as many months, Tatum reported a dramatic decrease in sales tax payments through June with a total of $21,793. Last year’s total came in at $26,144, a 16.64% decrease in revenue. The sharp decline in sales tax totals is reflective of continued loss due to slowly lifted COVID-19 restrictions as the city reported a 10.45% increase for year-to-date totals with $71,329 over 2019’s $155,112.
Reklaw, the smallest municipality within the county, bounced back as sales tax payments stood at $1,004 compared to last year’s $756, making a 32.78% difference. Year-to-date totals still show a small decrease, dropping less than 1% to $7,289 from 2019’s $7,332.
The county, as a whole, is recording a significant increase with June totals at $735,369 over last year’s $595,519.
Some surrounding cities are still feeling the pressure from the COVID-19 regulations and closures with Longview showing a nearly 4% drop in sales tax while Kilgore net payment was 45% lower with a total of $454,206 compared to last year’s $826,518. Tyler recovered well with an 18.51% increase but didn’t quite manage to reach 2019’s year-to-date totals as the nearly 2% drop totaled a loss of more than $500,000.