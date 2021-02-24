With everything from bunnies, swine, and cattle to down-home decor, the Rusk County Youth Expo Center is packed with projects grown, raised, and built by youth from all over the county.
The Rusk County Youth Project Show (RCYPS) has been a most outstanding supporter of the area’s youth in agriculture for more than 45 years. In a continuing effort to increase interest and participation in all areas of agriculture, the group’s founders created a time and place for these industrious youth to exhibit their livestock, agricultural mechanics, and creative arts projects.
This year’s RCYPS kicked off Tuesday with late afternoon check-ins for Commercial heifers. Wednesday’s entry check-in will begin at 4 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. with gates closing at 10.
The real fun begins at 8 a.m., Thursday, February 25 with the judging of shop projects. Judging will continue throughout the day with gates closing again at 10 p.m. Judging of various entry categories and results announcements will continue through Saturday at 6 p.m.
Grab your checkbooks and make your way out to the Expo Center, located at 3303 FM 13 West in Henderson, and help promote and support these enterprising and hard-working Rusk County kids.
TUESDAY, February 23:
3:00-5:00 p.m. Check-In - Commercial Heifers ONLY
6 p.m. Mandatory Commercial Heifer Exhibitor Meeting
WEDNESDAY, February 24:
4:00-8:00 p.m. ENTRY CHECK-IN of all projects and animals
(Shop can start check-in at 10 a.m., Hogs can come get an unofficial weight at 10 a.m. but CAN NOT stay in the barn until 4)
All Market will be weighed in/sifted between 4-8 pm
10:00 p.m. GATES CLOSE
THURSDAY, February 25:
8:00 a.m. JUDGING OF SHOP PROJECTS
Judges: Don McGuffin, retired AST; Roger Jones, AST-Gilmer; Charles Parmley, retired AST; Mathew Strange, Longview ISD Welding;
8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Divisions 4-5-6
12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Division 1-2-3
8:00 a.m. JUDGING OF ROASTERS AND BROILERS
Judge: Jacob Coppedge, Kingbury, Texas - Texas Quail Farms, LP Plant Manager
9:00 a.m. JUDGING OF CREATIVE ARTS (Results are given Friday morning)
Judges: Feleshia Thompson, Shelby Co. Extension Agent; Angie Monk, Wood County Extension Agent; Sarah Brod, Franklin Co. Extension Agent; Dr. Jheri-Lynn McSwain, District V 4-H Development Specialist
11:00 a.m. JUDGING OF MARKET LAMBS, SHOWMANSHIP & PEEWEE LAMBS
JUDGING OF MARKET GOATS, BREEDING GOATS FOLLOWED BY SHOWMANSHIP & PEEWEE GOATS
Judge: Dustin Coufal, Vice President - Heart of Texas - Waco, Texas
12:00 p.m. INTERVIEWING & JUDGING OF COMMERCIAL HEIFERS
Judges: Scott Vancil, DFM - Cattle; Kent Betts, AST - Record Books and Interviews
6:30 p.m. Scholarship Presentation & AUCTION OF COMMERCIAL HEIFERS
10:00 p.m. GATES CLOSE
FRIDAY, February 26:
8:00 a.m. JUDGING OF MARKET HOGS ANS SHOWMANSHIP JUDGING OF BREEDING GILTS & PEEWEE HOGS
Judge: Kelly Crissman, Oklahoma AgCredit, Pauls Valley, OK
9:00 a.m. RESULTS OF CREATIVE ARTS
9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. PUBLIC VIEWING OF CREATIVE ARTS & PURCHASE OF NON AUCTION ITEMS
10:00 a.m. RESULTS OF SHOP PROJECTS
1:00 p.m. JUDGING OF BREEDING RABBITS; JUDGING OF MARKET (MEAT PEN) RABBITS
Judge Frank Farrow - ARBA Judge
2:00-4:00 p.m. CHECK OUT OF NON-SALE CREATIVE ARTS
Doors locked at 4 pm, anything left will be discarded - NO EXCEPTIONS
4:00 p.m. BEGIN LINE UP OF SHOP PROJECTS
5:30 p.m. BEGIN LINE UP OF CREATIVE ARTS PROJECTS
6:00 p.m. Special Scholarship Presentation before SHOP PROJECTS & CREATIVE ARTS AUCTION
SATURDAY, February 27:
8:00 a.m. JUDGING OF MARKET STEERS & SHOWMANSHIP; JUDGING OF BREEDING HEIFER & SHOWMANSHIP
Judge: Mark Arnold, Ellis Co. Extension Agent
5:30 p.m. BEGIN LINE UP FOR SALE OF CHAMPIONS & Scholarships, Awards, Herdsmen Presentations (Sale order - Steers,
Market Hog, Goats, Lambs, Rabbits, Roasters and Broilers)
6:00 p.m. SALE OF CHAMPIONS