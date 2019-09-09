In what is expected to be the last of this taxing season’s meetings, Rusk County Wide School Board trustees did a 180-degree turnaround on its proposed tax increase during a Thursday afternoon meeting.
A proposed increase of $.000107, that would have generated about six cents on a $100,000 piece of property, was voted down by a 4-0 vote of the five-person board.
Opponent board member John Carter was conspicuouslyabsent.
Trustees had to modify the budget to put the public comments portion of the meeting prior to the action items, which serviced as a quasi-public hearing on the proposed tax increase.
Dale Hedrick spoke against the tax increase citing that school districts across the state had lowered property taxes after the state legislature increased education spending.
The 2018 tax levy of $.026437 is going to be allowed to stand as the 2019 effective rate.
The proposed increase was going to be $.026544, but trustees voted against that increase.
In response to the accountability issue, at least one school district was attempting to amend this year’s budget to create both a revenue line item and a disbursement line item to reflect the amount of the funds received.
According to a conversation with the Cushing ISD administration office, a proposal was being drafted to take some $3,900 and spend it on AP testing and class enrollment fees for Rusk County students attending Cushing High School.