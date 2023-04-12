Law enforcement and first responder agencies across the county are shouting praise for the group of unseen heroes serving the residents of Rusk County during this National Telecommunicators Week.
From April 9-15 the Rusk County Sheriffs Office, Henderson Police Department and Rusk County’s fire and emergency services are celebrating the multi-tasking gurus behind the scenes in dispatch. As the first point of contact on any emergency call, dispatchers are often a calming voice in desperate situations. This duty alone would be taxing, but while gathering information from potential victims they are also determining the who, what, and where of every call.