According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information presented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County rose to 31 from last week’s total of 30.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,285 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of four from the total last reported total of 2,281. The county’s recovery total stood at 3,911, an increase of 11 from the last reported total of 3,900. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rested at 1,765.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 26,006 with a reported 20,185 molecular tests, 2,143 antibody tests, and 3,751 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 108 where it has rested for weeks.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,418 newly confirmed cases within the state with 34 newly reported fatalities, as of June 10, 2021.
Vaccination opportunity within the county remains strong as the DSHS vaccine availability dashboard showed Kroger Pharmacy in Henderson reporting 175 Johnson & Johnson and 36 Pfizer vaccines available while Christus Trinity Clinic reported the availability of 20 Moderna vaccines. Walmart pharmacy, in Henderson, has reported 52 Johnson & Johnson and 89 Moderna vaccines in stock while Overton pharmacy continued to report having 800 Moderna vaccines. Tatum’s Brookshire Brother’s pharmacy reported 50 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Henderson’s CVS Pharmacy reported the availability of 1,306 Pfizer vaccines while Walgreens reported having 140 Moderna vaccines.
Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Contact Christus Trinity Clinic at 903-315-5612, Walgreens at 903-655-7561, and Kroger Pharmacy at 903-657-8596 to check dose availability. Walmart Pharmacy can be reached at 903-657-2757 and Overton Pharmacy can be reached at 903-834-0154. Brookshire Brother’s pharmacy in Tatum is available at 903-947-2174. CVS in Henderson can be reached at 903-657-7586.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 27,404 vaccines administered in Rusk County which represents the full vaccination of 27.03% of the applicable County population and a continued increase in vaccines received compared to the last reported total of 27,172. While Rusk County’s vaccination percentages are significantly higher than neighboring Panola County, at 22.03%, and Cherokee County, at a close 26.28%, Gregg, Smith, and Nacogdoches counties all have vaccination percentages well into the 30% margin.
DSHS reported a total of 14,823 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 12,581 have been fully vaccinated.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported one active offender case within East Texas Treatment Facility and none from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported no employees testing positive for COVID-19, with BMCC continuing to report one.
ETTF reported having two offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 563,765 offenders and 245,019 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 34,683 offenders and a total of 11,781 staff members testing positive and 33,249 offenders and 11,423 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender cases dropped to 51 from the previously reported 55, while active employee cases dropped to 197 from the last reported 224. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 165, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 35. A total of 60 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 48 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.