Youth from four Rusk County Schools participated in the kickoff of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s 10-week Learn, Grow, Eat, and Go! (LGEG) program on September 19 and 20.
During the kickoff, students from Laneville ISD 4th grade, Tatum ISD 4th grade classes, Leverett’s Chapel ISD 3rd grade, and Full Armor Christian Academy 3rd and 4th-grade classes prepared soil in the school’s raised garden beds and planted the school fall gardens.
At each campus, the LGEG program meets twice a week for a total of 20 lessons, and the program is divided into four components. The LEARN component focuses on working with the students in the classroom setting with the corresponding LGEG curriculum utilizing science and math skills while learning about growing vegetables. The GROW component is the actual participation in growing a vegetable garden. The EAT component is the nutrition component and focuses on teaching the nutritional value of foods and of the foods that are being grown. The GO component has to do with the importance of physical activity and relates to the exercise the students receive by getting outside and weeding, watering, and working the garden each day.
The interactive and fun classroom instruction and activities that complement the garden project are led by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Rusk County, members of the Rusk County L.E.A.N. Coalition, and key members of the Rusk County Master Gardeners.
To date, the busiest days of working the garden beds were when the students formed a “bucket brigade” and unloaded compost from the bed of a pick-up and trailer. Students then emptied the buckets of compost into their garden beds. Then the students mixed the compost into the topsoil of the beds. This scene played out at all four schools during the first two weeks of the program with students having fun getting their hands and clothes dirty. Teachers at all four schools are actively engaged in the gardens, and participated in the “bucket brigade”.
Funding for gardening supplies, tools, and educational materials for the Learn, Grow, Eat and Go! program is provided by several sources and includes the “Better Living for Texans” program - a statewide nutrition education program and is under the umbrella of the Family and Consumer Sciences Program of Texas A&M AgriLife, and the Rusk County L.E.A.N. Coalition.
This program attempts to help address health issues such as obesity and diabetes that affect millions of Texans, and it combines academics with gardening, nutrition-oriented food experiences, physical activity, and group engagement. In a fast-paced world where more and more people think food comes from the grocery store, teaching youth about where their food comes from, how it is grown, and how it helps them to grow and be healthy is a good thing, and hopefully will plant the seed of “gardening” as something that can be enjoyed for a lifetime.