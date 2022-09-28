Youth from four Rusk County Schools participated in the kickoff of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s 10-week Learn, Grow, Eat, and Go! (LGEG) program on September 19 and 20. 

During the kickoff, students from Laneville ISD 4th grade, Tatum ISD 4th grade classes, Leverett’s Chapel ISD 3rd grade, and Full Armor Christian Academy 3rd and 4th-grade classes prepared soil in the school’s raised garden beds and planted the school fall gardens. 

