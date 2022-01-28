The three-year-long search for Rusk County resident Kim Flint has finally ended as human remains discovered in a wooded area have been identified.
Members of the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, along with Texas Rangers, and a forensic anthropologist from the University of North Texas responded to a wooded area located near Richey Lane, in the Reklaw community on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Rusk County investigators obtained a search warrant, after confirming reports that human remains had possibly been discovered in that area.
After Sheriff Valdez, RCSO investigators, Texas Rangers, and members of a forensic team responded to the location, human remains were recovered. The remains were taken for DNA testing and dental recognition.
Sheriff Valdez received preliminary reports, Thursday, January 27, 2022, that confirm that the remains recovered were those of Mrs. Kim Flint. Flint's family has been notified.
"Speaking on behalf of the Sheriff's department, I can say I'm glad that we were able to bring Mrs. Flint's missing person case to a close. This is not the way we were hoping it would end but her family can rest now and not wonder anymore," said a solemn Valdez.
As part of the investigation, additional forensic testing will be completed in the near future.
Sheriff Valdez would like to thank everyone who assisted in the investigation, especially those with the RCSO criminal investigations division, the Texas Rangers, and forensic anthropologist Mark Ingraham and his team of forensic scientists from the University of North Texas.