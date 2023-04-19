Tyson

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Tyson was given a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

 Contributed Photo

One of Rusk County’s finest received the gift of security with a recent donation from the non-profit, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Tyson was given a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Tyson’s vest was sponsored by K/C Plumbing LLC of Henderson, TX, and was embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription