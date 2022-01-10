According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County continues to fluctuate, climbing to 303 from the 209 cases last reported.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,732 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 61 from the last reported total of 4,671. The county’s recovery total stood at 8,100, an increase of 21 from the last reported total of 8,079. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,900.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 48,286, with 35,592 molecular tests conducted along with 2,484 antibody tests and 10,210 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 191.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 35,453 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 126 newly-reported fatalities as of January 6, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 44,013 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 406% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported a total of 23,482 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 20,531 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 72.27%. More than 6,078 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported two active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility, while Billy Moore Correctional Center and Bradshaw State Jail reported none. ETTF reported seven employees testing positive for COVID-19 while BMCC reported nine.
ETTF reported having nine offenders in medical isolation and 569 on medical restriction. BMCC and Bradshaw reported having no offenders in medical isolation or on medical restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 61.53%, with BMCC reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and Bradshaw State Jail facility reported a 33.11% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 1,529 active offender cases, an increase of 314 from Wednesday’s reported total of 1,215, and 2,437 active employee diagnoses, an increase of 934 from the 1,503 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state stood at 221, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at eight. A total of 56 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 73 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.