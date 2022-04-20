The Department of State Health Services reported 6,459 confirmed cases within the county, one more than the last reported total of 6,458. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers climbed slightly to 4,340.
Testing totals continue to rise even as confirmed case totals stall. The cumulative testing total for Rusk County climbed to 55,601, with 39,612 molecular tests conducted along with 2,638 antibody tests and 13,351 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 232.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 725 newly confirmed cases within the state, with no newly-reported fatalities as of April 18, 2022.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 46,480 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 42.42% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported 24,742 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 21,738 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 77.14%. More than 7,941 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported no active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility, Billy Moore Correctional Center, and Bradshaw State Jail. All Rusk County units reported no active employee diagnoses.
ETTF reported having two offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, while Billy Moore and Bradshaw report no offenders in isolation or on restriction.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 69 active offender cases, marking a change of two from Wednesday’s reported total of 71, and 70 active employee diagnoses, an increase of four from the last reported total of 67. Roughly 60% of Texas prison facilities have active COVID cases within their population, with no units on lockdown.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 235, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at eight. A total of 63 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 85 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.