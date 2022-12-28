The first full week of December marked the semester completion of a very rewarding and successful collaboration of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s “Learn, Grow, Eat, & Go” (LGEG) program with Full Armor Christian Academy 3rd and 4th Grade, Leverett’s Chapel 3rd grade, Laneville 4th grade, and Tatum Elementary 4th grade totaling 149 students per semester.
The interactive classroom-to-garden experience taught youth via the four program components: LEARN - had to do with the classroom curriculum activities that taught the students about growing vegetables; GROW - had to do with participation in growing a vegetable garden; EAT - had to do with the nutrition component and focused on teaching nutritional value of foods; GO - had to do with the importance of physical activity and how working in a garden can provide exercise.
During the 10-week course, LGEG classes were held twice a week at each school, and weekly lesson presenters were members of Rusk County L.E.A.N. Coalition and Rusk County Master Gardeners.
The LGEG program was implemented as part of the Better Living for Texans Program, a statewide nutrition education program, under the umbrella of the Family and Community Health Program of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
Certificates of completion were awarded at each school and by the end of the program, students had harvested various vegetables from their raised garden beds. Additionally, as was evidenced on the post surveys, students were given the opportunity to try foods they normally would not try and learn new experiences. These new experiences included trying new vegetables by way of classroom food demonstration taste tests, learning to plant seeds and vegetable plants, and learning how to harvest vegetables.
As a grand finale of the program semester series, some of the students joined in and rode the Rusk County Learn, Grow, Eat, & Go! Float in the Henderson Christmas parade on the evening of December 1st.
Additionally, the LGEG program helps to address health issues such as obesity and diabetes that affect millions of Texans, and it combines academics with gardening, nutrition-oriented food experiences, physical activity and group engagement.
In a fast paced world where more and more people think food comes from the grocery store, teaching these youth about where their food comes from, how it is grown, how it helps them to grow and be healthy is a good thing, and hopefully will plant the seed of “gardening” as something that can be enjoyed for a lifetime.