The first full week of December marked the semester completion of a very rewarding and successful collaboration of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s “Learn, Grow, Eat, & Go” (LGEG) program with Full Armor Christian Academy 3rd and 4th Grade, Leverett’s Chapel 3rd grade, Laneville 4th grade, and Tatum Elementary 4th grade totaling 149 students per semester.

The interactive classroom-to-garden experience taught youth via the four program components: LEARN - had to do with the classroom curriculum activities that taught the students about growing vegetables; GROW - had to do with participation in growing a vegetable garden; EAT - had to do with the nutrition component and focused on teaching nutritional value of foods; GO - had to do with the importance of physical activity and how working in a garden can provide exercise. 

