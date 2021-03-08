Rusk County sales tax revenue for the start of 2021 shows a sustained increase from last year’s growth throughout most of the county.
Overton registered the highest increase in sales tax payments for February with $40,636 over last year’s $35,522, for a 14.39% increase. With the nearly 11% increase in year-to-date payments, the City of Overton netted $66,548 or last year’s $60,267 totaling a $6,281 gain. The continued hard work of city officials and residents geared towards the revitalization of the city economy appears to be paying off with consistent increases in monthly revenue.
From a net payment of $1,008,741 reported last year at this time, Henderson climbed to $1,095,798 for an 8.63% increase in year-to-date payments. The city’s monthly sales tax revenue increased by a whopping 14.05% jumping to $644,846 from last year’s $565.368. With new businesses expected to fill vacant storefronts in the coming months those sales tax numbers are expected to continue their upward trajectory.
Mt. Enterprise continues its steady climb with monthly sales tax totals 4.29% higher than comparable totals from 2020 with the city’s monthly total landing at $22,069 over last year’s $21,161. The year-to-date payment came in at $39,315 over last year’s $38,011 for 3.42% growth. Upgrades and additions within the city’s retail sector appear to have set a precedent as more new businesses are cropping up within the city limits.
Reklaw, the smallest municipality within the county, showed a drastic drop in sales tax revenue as February’s payments stood at $1,165 compared to last year’s $1,569, presenting a 25.75% drop. Year-to-date payments took a 16.22% hit as well with the city reporting $2,112 as opposed to 2020’s comparable payment of $2,522.
Tatum sales tax payments continue to drop as this period’s totals came in at $29,382 under $32,407 reported last year, representing a 9.33% decrease in revenue. The city’s year-to-date payment dropped to $50,269 for a 16.30% decrease from last year’s $60,065.
Rusk County as a whole is recording a notable increase, with January’s year-to-date totals at $1,254,043 over last year’s $1,169,605. Monthly totals look healthy with this period’s payment total resting at $738,098 over last year’s $656,027.
Some surrounding cities are struggling to rebound from 2020. Longview has started to rebound with a 4.11% increase in the monthly sales tax payments coming in at $3,926,821 compared to last year’s $3,771,503. While its year-to-date results are a meager .39% higher the increase is still apparent.
Kilgore’s year-to-date total was drastically lower, with a result of $1,227,736 compared to the previous year’s $1,480,843, a more than 17% loss. Tyler’s tax revenues continue to grow, showing a nearly 5% increase with a year-to-date payment total of $8,812,076.