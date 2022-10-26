Oct

Most Rusk County towns reporting sales tax revenue have shown increases for the month of October. Even Reklaw’s negative report showed substantially less loss that month’s previous. 

Reklaw’s recent downturn in sales tax revenue continued with a report of a 3.21% loss but these numbers remain a vast improvement over September’s 28.82% drop. The small town’s huge increases registered in previous months kept its year-to-date payments in the black with a 12.38% increase translating to a more than $1,000 difference. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription