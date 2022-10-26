Most Rusk County towns reporting sales tax revenue have shown increases for the month of October. Even Reklaw’s negative report showed substantially less loss that month’s previous.
Reklaw’s recent downturn in sales tax revenue continued with a report of a 3.21% loss but these numbers remain a vast improvement over September’s 28.82% drop. The small town’s huge increases registered in previous months kept its year-to-date payments in the black with a 12.38% increase translating to a more than $1,000 difference.
The city of Overton reported a healthy monthly increase of 64.82% with a total of $52,041 over last year’s $31,573. This increase was also reflected in the year-to-date totals, with Overton registering a more than 24% increase over last year’s totals, coming in at $399,877. The town’s recent surge in new business and the opening of the city-owned golf course should continue to aid in the city’s upswing of sales tax revenue.
Continuing along its path of steady growth, Henderson’s monthly totals climbed to $654,916 for a 19.72% increase over last year’s $547,017. This consistent climb translates into positive showings in year-to-date totals. Henderson reported a 19.07% revenue increase reflecting more than a million dollar difference over last year’s $5,578,130.
Tatum’s monthly totals continue to show marked improvement with a reported 24.36% gain in monthly net payments with a reported total of $26,679 over last year’s $21,453. Year-to-date payments continue to land in the black, with October’s $303,251 coming in a healthy 13.63% higher than last year’s $266,873.
Mt. Enterprise’s revenue totals reported a healthy increase in net payments for October, coming in at $22,596 over last year’s $17,743. Year-to-date growth continued along its positive course, with a scant 5.80% increase coming in at $221,002 over last year’s $208,875.
The county, as a whole, is recording a notable increase with 2022’s year-to-date totals at $7,576,379 over last year’s $6,384,903, a growth of almost $1.2 million.
Kilgore’s monthly sales tax revenue recovered with a nearly 30% gain over last year’s $616,090. Longview’s sales tax continues to climb, reporting an increase of more than 13.92% in monthly sales tax payments and a year-to-date totaling more than $36 million. Tyler’s tax revenues rebounded from last month’s small gain of 5.14% with an increase of 9.96%. Nacogdoches reported an 11.32% increase in year-to-date payments for the period, with an October total of $6,871,664.