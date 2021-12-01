Sales tax revenue for October showed healthy increases for Henderson, Tatum, and Overton. Reklaw's totals continued to drop while Mt. Enterprise rebounded from last month’s losses.
From a net payment of $565,738 reported last year at this time, Henderson climbed to $711,775 for a 25.812% increase, the highest percentage of net revenue reported within the county. This healthy increase helped raise the city’s year-to-date payment to $6,289,905, for a boost of 8.77% over last year’s reported total of $5,782,730.
Overton registered a significant increase in sales tax payments last month with $40,624 over last year’s $33,657, for a 23.74% increase. Year-to-date totals showed substantial growth with $362,846 compared to 2020’s $321,228 for a nearly 13% increase in sales tax payments.
Mt. Enterprise recovered from a small loss in net sales tax revenue last month with an increase of 9.05%, reporting a net payment of $28,343 over last year’s $25,989. The year-to-date total of $237,218 continues to show an increase over the previous year’s total of $198,003, for more than 19% gain.
Tatum rebounded from last month’s sales tax decrease with a total of $41,649, soaring above last year’s total of 33,657, a 23.74% increase in revenue. The city’s year-to-date payment showed a nearly 7% increase, jumping to $308,522 from last year’s $288,804.
Reklaw, the smallest municipality within the county, continued to report major losses in sale tax revenue. Monthly totals coming in at $701 compared to last year’s $774, presented a 9.45% loss. Year-to-date totals were grim with a 14.31% drop to $9,504 from 2020’s $11,092.
The county, as a whole, is recording a notable increase with October’s year-to-date totals at $7,207,994 over last year’s $6,601,857, a growth of more than $600,000.
Longview’s sales tax continues to climb, reporting yet another increase of more than 15% in the year-to-date sales tax payments while Kilgore’s net payment for October was more than 43% higher with a total of $813,101 compared to last year’s $566,273. Tyler’s tax revenues continued to climb with a 15.78% increase which represented more than $6 million added to the city’s totals. Nacogdoches reported a healthy 15.98% increase in net payments for the period with monthly totals coming in at $771,534.