The recovery of business within Rusk County created pretty significant increases in sales tax revenue for the month of July.
Henderson rose from a net payment of $542,837 reported last year at this time to $677,411 for a 24.79% yearly increase and a significant jump from last month’s $600,200. The gradual recovery from the previous months’ COVID-19 related stipulations and closures has continued with a year-to-date sales tax increase of 10.68%, or $4,275,046 over last year’s $3,862,252.
Mt. Enterprise saw a substantial sales tax boost for July with a net payment of $20,890 over last year’s $14,548, for an increase of 43.59%. The year-to-date total of $133,864 reflects a massive increase over the previous year’s total of $95,373, a nearly 41% gain, and a nearly significant boost over last month’s $112,974.
Overton registered a measurable increase in sales tax payments last month with $33,239 over last year’s $29,365, a 13% increase, while year-to-date totals rose slightly at $230,292 compared to 2019’s $230,005 for a .12% increase in sales tax payments. With a new Texaco gas station having opened and the upcoming opening of the CEFCO truck stop those numbers are expected to climb.
Tatum reported a dramatic increase in sales tax payments through June with a total of $38,125. Last year’s total came in at $24,896, a 53.13% increase in revenue, the highest in the county. The city’s year to date payment reflects its recovery with a 16.35% increase, jumping to $209,453 from last year’s $180,008.
Reklaw, the smallest municipality within the county, continues to bounce back as sales tax payments stood at $934 compared to last year’s $777, making a 20% difference. Year-to-date totals show a small increase, rising 1.39% to $8,223 from 2019’s $8,110.
The county, as a whole, is recording a significant increase with July’s year to date totals at $5,632,188 over last year’s $4,888,325.
Some surrounding cities are still feeling the pressure from the COVID-19 regulations and closures with Longview showing a nearly 4% drop in year to date sales tax payments while Kilgore’s total for July was nearly 30% lower with a total of $654,659 compared to last year’s $931,804. Tyler recovered well with an 11.93% increase but didn’t quite manage to reach 2019’s year-to-date totals as the .11% drop totaled a loss of more than $35,000.