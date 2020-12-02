Rusk County sales tax revenue for the month of November continued to show dramatic increases throughout most of the county, with Reklaw reporting another substantial decrease.
Mt. Enterprise continues to see solid sales tax increases resulting in the highest percentage of change in both year-to-date and net payments for this period. With a net payment of $25,989 over last year’s $17,764, the city reported an increase of more than 46%. Upgrades and additions within the city’s retail sector are proving to be beneficial. The year-to-date total of $198,003 reflects a massive increase over the previous year’s total of $142,217, a nearly 40% gain. With the upcoming inception of the legal sale of off-premise beer and wine, the city stands to see continued gains in sales tax revenue.
Tatum sales tax payments rebounded through November with a total of $19,149. Last year’s total came in at $33,657, a 19.92% increase in revenue. The city’s year to date payment managed a nearly 14% increase, jumping to $288,804 from last year’s $252,165.
Overton registered a notable increase in sales tax payments last month with $33,822 over last year’s $29,475, for a nearly 15% increase, while year-to-date totals rose slightly at $321,228 compared to 2019’s $307,480 for a more than 4% increase in sales tax payments.
From a net payment of $568,983 reported last year at this time, Henderson dropped to $565,738 for a .57% increase. This small decrease showed little impact on the city’s year-to-date payment of $5,782,730 which was an increase of more than 8% over last year’s reported total of $5,308,379.
Reklaw, the smallest municipality within the county, showed a drastic decrease in sales tax as November’s payments stood at $774 compared to last year’s $1,163, presenting a 33.47% drop. Year-to-date totals show a meager increase rising 2.29% to $11,092 from 2019’s $10,844.
The county, as a whole, is recording a notable increase with November’s year to date totals at $6,601,857 over last year’s $6,021,085.
Some surrounding cities are still feeling the pressure from the COVID-19 regulations and closures with Longview reporting yet another decrease with another nearly 2% drop, in as many months, in the year to date sales tax payments while Kilgore’s total for September was just above 3% lower with a total of $566,273 compared to last year’s $583,873. Tyler’s tax revenues rebounded with a 6.79% increase and just managed to reach 2019’s year-to-date totals as the .24% increase totaled a gain of more than $104,000.