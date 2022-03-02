The Department of State Health Services reported 6,414 confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 14 from the last reported total of 6,400. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers climbed slightly to 4,140.
With testing totals continuing to rise even as the curve continues to flatten, the cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 53,928, with 38,866 molecular tests conducted along with 2,562 antibody tests and 12,500 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 223.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 2,645 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 144 newly-reported fatalities as of February 28, 2022.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 45,722 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 41.61% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported a total of 24,396 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 21,326 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 75.57%. More than 7,532 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported one active offender case within East Texas Treatment Facility, while Billy Moore Correctional Center and Bradshaw State Jail reported none. All Rusk County units reported no active employee diagnoses.
ETTF reported having one offender in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, while Billy Moore and Bradshaw report no offenders in isolation or on restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 64.19%, with BMCC continuing to report a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and Bradshaw State Jail facility reported a 19.20% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 75 active offender cases, a decrease of 311 from Wednesday’s reported total of 386, and 70 active employee diagnoses, a decrease of 134 from the 204 last reported. More than 34% of Texas prison facilities have active COVID cases within their population.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 233, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at eight. A total of 62 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis rose to 83 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.