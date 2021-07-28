Mason Martin, Rusk County 4-H participant, attended the Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador East Region Summit Training on July 22, 2021.
This training was a requirement for all Healthy Texas Youth Ambassadors (HTYA).
The Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador Program is for teens that are motivated, excited, and ready to make a change in their community. The program was designed for high school-age youth who have a passion for health and wellness.
These youth are trained at the regional level to become youth health experts who can motivate others to make a change in their lifestyle to improve their health. More importantly, these ambassadors assist local county extension agents with program efforts, project activities, and much more!
To be eligible youth must be at least in the 9th grade and submit a completed application to the local county extension office. After these youth are accepted to the local program, they must fulfill the following obligations: complete and report 40 hours of leadership, program efforts, or community service annually; attend face-to-face and online training, and complete a two-year term.
Mason got to work early with his ambassadorship as he assisted and lead multiple food demonstrations at the “Growing & Nourishing a Health Communities” program held earlier in the month with a community group in New London.
Congratulations to Mason Martin, Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador-Rusk County!