With voting at an end, Rusk County officially has a new Precinct 1 Constable in Richard Stanley. He overcame opponent Michael D. Smith with 58% total votes, a lead of more than 160 votes.
Stanley’s emotion surrounding his campaign was, at its heart, confident but cautiously nervous. “You never know who’s going to show up to vote,” he said. With COVID-19 fears and restrictions, the heat, and general business of summer Stanley was “pleasantly surprised” with the overall voter turnout.
When polls closed and his phone rang, Stanley said, “I was hoping that it would be THE call.” And it was, Rusk County Republican Chair Charlie Williamson called with the first official congratulations. He recounts the sigh of relief that all of his efforts had come through, vaguely registering the excitement of those surrounding him.
Stanley plans to take his position in January with the intention of making preliminary evaluations about where his Precinct stands. From those results, he’ll better understand where improvements can be made and the process will continue.
Precinct 1 residents have much to look forward to with new Constable Richard Stanley. He’ll be there with a hand out ready to help in any way he can.