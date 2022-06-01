“I believe in the Boy Scouts of America as a movement which has as its aim and purpose, character building and citizenship training. I believe it to be a movement that helps a Scout become master of their own powers, helps them get along with other people, and helps them find a worthy use for their powers. I, therefore, believe it is my duty to do my best to obey the Scout Oath and Law. I hereby renew my faith in Scouting and promise to do what I can in service to other Scouts who have not come thus far along the Eagle trail.”
Ruthanne Moland, Rusk County’s first female Eagle Scout proudly took this pledge in her Sunday, May 22 Eagle Court of Honor ceremony. The Eagle Scout Award is the highest recognition offered by the National Council of the Boy Scouts of America to a Scout who completes all the requirements and fewer than 4 percent of all scouts in the United States achieve this award.
When the Boy Scouts of America organization announced that females would be permitted to join Cub Scouts in the fall of 2018, and the doors opened to create girl-only Scout packs on February 1, 2019, Shana Moland, local Scoutmaster and life-long lover of BSA, and her fledgling troop immediately got to work.
BSA Girl Troop 219, which began with six scouts, now touts 26, one of which is now an Eagle Scout and another is working her way through her final Eagle project.
“In the past 3 years, Ruthanne has earned 37 merit badges, camped 62 nights, and hiked 113 miles,” said Moland, mother, and Scoutmaster to the newly decorated scout. “Ruthanne has volunteered over 300 hours.”
These volunteer hours consisted of support of Cub Scout pack 547, staffing events at Camp Pirtle, and volunteering with Rusk County Pets Alive, Rusk County Legacy House, Gaston Museum, a community garden, and Martin Creek Lake State Park.
Along the trail to Eagle, young Moland was called a Scout, Tenderfoot, 2nd Class, First Class, Star, and Life and she earned 37 of the required 13 badges with focuses on Animal Science, Archaeology, Art, Astronomy, Auto Maintenance, Chemistry, Chess, Climbing, Crime Prevention, Disabilities Awareness, Electricity, Fingerprinting, Fire Safety, Indian Lore, Kayaking, Law, Pioneering, Public Speaking, Pulp and Paper, Scholarship, Scouting Heritage, Search and Rescue, and Wilderness Survival.
“The camping badge required 20 nights total to camp,” said Moland, highlighting her daughter’s ability to overshoot the mark. “Ruthanne has totaled 63 in just 3 years. She has hiked 113 miles.”
Every Eagle Scout candidate is required to design and lead a major project in their community. The Eagle project is an opportunity to demonstrate the leadership skills learned through the Scouting program.
Ruthanne’s project was to create a Sensory Room and Study space for Kingdom Cares 127, a locally created and supported foster care facility where children in foster care awaiting placement can be housed. Kingdom Care 127 needed a space to help these children cope with the uncertainty they faced.
Hours of dedicated research went into her project which involved the repair and rehabilitation of a room, installation of a crash pad, and other sensory equipment, as well as providing a training manual to Kingdom Care staff on how to best use the facility.
More than 133 hours of labor were donated with Moland personally investing over 50 hours.
The character of the Eagle candidate is examined and their conduct is measured against the standards of the Scout Oath and Law, one hard-working Henderson teen was not found wanting.
If you would like to be involved with the Boy Scouts of America program, Troop 219 is open to Fifth-grade girls aged 10 1/2 up through 18. Pack 547, in Henderson, is a cub scout pack where girls in kindergarten through 5th grade can join. 547 is chartered by First Baptist Church.
For more information call, not text, Scoutmaster Shana Moland at 903-405-2447