According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County took a turn with a total of 630, a substantial increase from Wednesday’s total of 533.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,456 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 150 from the total last reported total of 4,303. The county’s recovery total stood at 7,090, an increase of 94 from the last reported total of 6,996. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,418.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 42,105, with 32,218 molecular tests conducted along with 2,342 antibody tests and 7,545 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 155, an increase of three from Sunday’s report.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 2,385 newly confirmed cases within the state with 53 newly-reported fatalities as of October 5, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 39,516 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 39.18% of the applicable County population.
DSHS reported a total of 21,282 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 18,234 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 72.05%.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported 77 active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and five from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported five employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC reported six.
ETTF reported having 78 offenders in medical isolation and 467 on medical restriction, while BMCC reported five offenders in isolation and 68 on medical restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 56.19% with BM reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 1,420 active offender cases, an increase of 115 from Wednesday’s reported total of 1,305, and 627 active employee diagnoses, a decrease of 53 from the 680 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 173, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 34. A total of 60 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis rose to 67 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.