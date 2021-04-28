According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information presented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County decreased to 30 from the 33 last reported.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,214 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 2 from the total last reported total of 2,212. The county’s recovery total stood at 3,784, an increase of eight from the last reported total of 3,776. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rested at 1,706.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 23,843 with 18,764 molecular tests, 2,085 antibody tests, and 2,994 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 107.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,390 newly confirmed cases within the state with seven newly reported fatalities, as of April 26, 2021.
There are still plenty of local vaccination opportunities as the DSHS vaccine availability dashboard showed 100 Moderna vaccinations available at Henderson’s Trinity Clinic with Kroger Pharmacy in Henderson having 255 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Henderson’s CVS Pharmacy reported 1,625 doses of the Pfizer vaccine while Walmart Pharmacy, in Henderson, has reported 100 Johnson & Johnson vaccines in stock. Overton Pharmacy continued to report having 600 Moderna vaccines in stock. Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Contact Christus Trinity Clinic at 903-315-5612 and Kroger Pharmacy at 903-657-8596 to check dose availability. Walmart Pharmacy can be reached at 903-657-2757 and Overton Pharmacy can be reached at 903-834-0154. CVS is available at 903-657-7586.
Rusk County reported 20,723 vaccine doses administered, which represents the full vaccination of 20.29% of the applicable County population and a continued increase in vaccines received compared to the last reported total of 20,042.
DSHS reported a total of 11,841 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 8,883 have been fully vaccinated.
TDCJ reported four active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none at Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported no employees testing positive for COVID-19, with BMCC reporting three.
ETTF reported having no offenders in medical isolation and six on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 500,245 offenders and 216,428 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 34,582 offenders and a total of 11,594 staff members testing positive and 33,095 offenders and 11,140 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender cases increased slightly to 139 from 133, while active employee cases dropped to 314 from the last reported total of 318. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 152, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 35. A total of 72 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 46 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.