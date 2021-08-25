According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County jumped to 545 from last week’s 505.
The Department of State Health Services reported 3,115 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 61 from the total last reported total of 3,054. The county’s recovery total stood at 4,870, an increase of 108 from the last reported total of 4,762. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 2,417.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 32,828, with 25,151 molecular tests conducted along with 2,227 antibody tests and 5,450 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 117.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 4,809 newly confirmed cases within the state with 29 newly-reported fatalities as of August 23, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 33,945 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 32.64% of the applicable County population.
DSHS reported a total of 18,754 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 15,191 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 66.88%.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported ten active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and zero from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported ten employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC reported two.
ETTF reported having 17 offenders in medical isolation and 46 on medical restriction, while BMCC reported no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 672 active offender cases and 573 active employee diagnoses.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 168, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 34. A total of 57 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 51 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.