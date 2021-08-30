A late afternoon one-vehicle rollover on Highway 259 South sent a Rusk County resident to a local hospital by helicopter.
Traffic on Highway 259 South, just beyond the FM 1798 overpass, was backed up for more than an hour as crews worked frantically to extricate the driver of the Dodge Ram 1500.
Preliminary reports indicate that the driver may have drifted onto the soft shoulder and overcorrected, causing the truck to roll multiple times down a steep embankment and into the yard of an uninhabited house, coming to rest on the truck’s cab. The driver, while trapped in the heavily damaged cab, was alert and communicating with rescue units.
Crews from the Mt. Enterprise and Eastside VFDs along with DPS Troopers, Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Mt. Enterprise City Marshall all responded to the scene working hand in hand for the rescue of the driver and the safety of those traveling along 259.