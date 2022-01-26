Candidates vying for the positions of State and US Representative packed the seats of Mac’s Burgers in Henderson as the Rusk County Republican Women (RCRW) hosted a candidate’s introductory forum Monday evening.
RCRW invited candidates seeking election as State Representative for House District 11 and the United States House of Representatives, TX First District, to speak to Rusk County voters, allowing the eight prospects to introduce themselves to their potential constituents and layout the fundamental components of their campaign.
Greg Caldwell, a Nacogdoches resident born and raised in a West Texas farming community, spoke of his initial lack of political interest but the state of the world led him down the path to the representative’s seat.
“COVID showed up and the government stepped into places it had no business being,” said Caldwell, laying out the many ways Constitutional rights were violated throughout the ongoing COVID crisis. “Our elected officials have sat by and said nothing while your rights were trampled on. That’s what’s led me to throwing my hat in the race for your representative of District 11.”
Incumbent Travis Clardy touted his record as a long-time member of Texas’ House of Representatives and held fast to his conservative roots. “We’ve done tremendous work and I’m proud of the record we have,” said Clardy. He went on to mention his work for retired Texas teachers with the 13th Check legislation, garnering applause from retired educators within the crowd.
“If I was a little conservative, I might not have a crowd,” he said. “This is not a room full of fair-weather patriots. People that came here care about what’s going on in their city, their county, and their State, and their nation. That’s what makes a democracy work.”
Henderson native, Rachel Hale, reminded the crowd of a lesson long forgotten by most, that the government works for the people. Her own search for political clarity led her to attend Constitutional classes offered by the Texas Federation of Republican Women. “I am a product of our wonderful TFRW classes,” said Hale. “They encourage us to get in and look and dig and see what our politicians are voting for.”
Promising to uphold Constitutional freedoms, Hale railed against mask and vaccine mandates and the expansion of government dependency.
Mark Williams, a Panola County rancher, felt led to the political arena by the difficulties imposed upon timber producers and those involved in the oil and gas industry.
“I never planned on doing this,” said Williams of his current campaign, “But when I started paying attention to what was going on I could see very easily that we weren’t being represented properly.”
Hoping to positively affect the economy both locally and nationally Williams spoke against the use of non-native petroleum products when Texas has the capability to produce its own supply. “They [federal government] will tariff steel and imports but they don’t tariff foreign oil and gas production,” said Williams. “I think we need to look into things like this.”
Center native, Aditya ‘AD’ Atholi, running for Louie Gohmert’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for District 1, introduced himself as the accidental roughneck, Marine Corps Officer, Rice graduate for Congress. Atholi spent time working within the D.C. office of Congressman Louie Gohmert which left him with a sour taste for government.
“I’m absolutely disgusted with what I see coming out of D.C.,” said Atholi. “The path that these career politicians and these swamp monsters have taken our society is unacceptable.”
Atholi laid out his plan for reform which is based on no new concepts but harkens back to the origins of the American government, returning governing control back to the states and shrinking the federal government to a point of manageability. “The root cause of every issue that we argue about now from CRT, open borders, inflation, mandates, a healthcare system that does not work for the middle class, the national debt. The root cause of every issue is the size of the federal government and federal government over-reach.”
Joe McDaniel established his Rusk County roots as he reflected on the past, remembering the days of Mojoe’s Coffee Shop and his rotating charge account for the students of Full Armor Christian Academy. As a businessman, McDaniel believes the reformation of government needs to happen from a different perspective and that the long-held positions of career politicians are what have led the country down this dark path.
“On a typical day I walk up to hundreds of people and I pull out a card and I tell them who I am,” said McDaniel. “When they see I’m running for Congress I ask them ‘What do you think about what’s happening in our country?’ and they tell me how disappointed they are. They tell me they can’t trust their politicians. They don’t feel like the government has their best interests at heart.”
Nathaniel Moran, a current Smith County Judge and native of Whitehouse, touted his 20-year career within the surrounding area, focusing on his volunteer work and his important work with pro-life legislation. Moran has worked for a number of years with the Boy Scouts of America, as a Sunday School teacher within his community, and the Cancer Foundation for Life.
“First Amendment rights are very important to me,” said Moran. “The most basic right we have to protect, that’s so important, is the protection of life.”
Moran was recently endorsed by Texas Right to Life, as he stood with them over the past six months defending against a lawsuit attempting to undo the Heartbeat Bill.
“Faith, family, and freedom are always at the top of the list,” said Moran expressing the very heart of his conservative campaign.
John Porro, a conservative Christian, and New York ex-pat, striving for the Congress seat and an opportunity to reintroduce morals and values into government.
Porro renounces the passing of the Patriot Act and the government’s use of fear to take away the freedoms of the people.
“America was founded by rugged individuals who wanted to make sure that they created a government to secure their freedoms and then to leave them alone,” said Porro decrying the current over-reach of government.
“I’m a New Yorker that’s now a Texan,” he said. “I grew up in a hard-working blue-collar conservative Christian family. My family modeled the service-based heart to me and it’s still within me that I’m supposed to give back to my community. I did not realize that I was raised as an East Texan because I lived in New York.”
RCRW urge the community to register to vote and make a showing at the polls. Early voting begins February 14, 2022 for the March Primary Elections.