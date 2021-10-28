According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County continues its downward trend with a total of 196, another drop from Sunday’s total of 212.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,545 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 2 from the total last reported total of 4,543. The county’s recovery total stood at 7,768, an increase of 24 from the last reported total of 7,744. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,591.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 43,905, with 33,458 molecular tests conducted along with 2,367 antibody tests and 8,080 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 175, an increase of three from Sunday’s report.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,560 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 17 newly-reported fatalities as of October 25, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 40,862 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 40.98% of the applicable County population.
DSHS reported a total of 21,793 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 19,069 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 73.38%.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported 10 active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported four employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC also reported four.
ETTF reported having 10 offenders in medical isolation and 44 on medical restriction, while BMCC reported having no offenders in isolation or medical restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 58%, with BM reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 900 active offender cases, a decrease of 282 from Sunday’s reported total of 1,182, and 540 active employee diagnoses, a decrease of five from the 545 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 173, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 34. A total of 64 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis rose to 71 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.