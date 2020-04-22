In Governor Greg Abbott’s latest COVID-19 update, it was announced that schools have been closed for the remainder of this school year, devastating 2020 Seniors all across the county and state.
With skip days, Senior trips, pranks, and proms, the catalog of memories being denied these students is endless and the heartache they are experiencing is palpable. One area mother, witnessing the devastation firsthand found a way to shed a little light on our local students’ days.
The Adopt a Senior movement has swept the state in recent months. Facebook groups covering various counties have been created and student’s wants and needs are being met by generous citizens. Mount Enterprise resident and Garrison ISD Senior mother, Wendy Boatman, created Rusk County’s version of the same program.
“I was invited to the Nacogdoches and Shelby county group because my son is a Garrison Senior,” said Boatman. “I noticed my home town didn’t have anything (Mount Enterprise) so I took that idea and made one for Rusk County.”
The group’s description neatly sums up the intention of the movement saying, “We’ve got you covered SENIORS...During this hard time, our Seniors will be missing out the most. Let’s show them some positivity and remind them of how important they are to us. Parents post a picture of your Senior, their High School, and their future plans. That special someone will post the word ADOPT in the comment section to help them through this time.”
The “adoption” of a 2020 Senior can mean anything from buying gift cards or making gift baskets filled with their favorite things to sending cards and words of encouragement to remind them of how important they are and how much the community loves and supports them.
Students are given questionairres on which to list their favorite things and items they might need in for the next leg of their educational journey.
With 53 area Seniors already adopted, some by multiple people, the group is openly demonstrating the community’s support for its Senior Class of 2020.
Boatman, sharing her heartfelt thoughts on the program and the outpouring of love, said, “Let’s continue to support our seniors and make them feel loved and God will give the increase.”