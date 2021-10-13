The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a Monday afternoon homicide near Joinerville.
On Monday, October 11, 2021, at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies and investigators of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance at 4578 CR 4132 in Rusk County. The 911 caller had reported to the RCSO that an unresponsive person had been discovered at that location.
As units were responding to the scene, Patrol Lieutenant Keith Finchum and Sheriff John Wayne Valdez encountered Jarvis Craig Simon outside the Sheriff’s Office. Simon was Mirandized and confessed to murdering his girlfriend, the victim in this case.
Simon was taken into custody and charged with Capital Murder. Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Jana Enloe has established a “NO BOND” status regarding Simon.
Shaniqua Denice Williams of Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Cindy Redmon.