Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a tip Monday morning that an area resident had made online threats of violence toward an area church.
The posts in question were intercepted by RCSO Criminal Investigation Division detectives and due to the threatening nature of the comments, law enforcement officials felt that the threats of violence against the church and individuals were viable.
An investigation was immediately conducted which resulted in the identification and arrest of the suspected party, part-time Mt. Enterprise resident, Stephen Luke Hickman, 64.
Hickman was arrested at a residence on County Road 3206 by members of the Rusk County Criminal Investigation Division and is currently in custody at the Rusk County Jail on charges of Terroristic Threat with a bond of $100,000.
The church was identified as Landmark Baptist Church in Mt. Enterprise. Church officials were notified later Monday evening and security measures will be taken.