When Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Larry Hand and Bo Fox showed up at Charles Allen Robinson Jr.’s home with a warrant on Jan. 27, the accused didn’t go easy. In fact, it took the duo plus Department of Public Safety troopers and Rusk County Sheriff’s Department deputies to finally get him into custody — which only meant more trouble for Robinson.
He faces the following charges:
Third-degree felony, Theft of Livestock, Shelby County, related to the theft of 157 cows
Third-degree felony, Theft of Livestock, Shelby County, related to the theft of 26 heifers
Third-degree felony, Issuance of Bad Check, Shelby County, related to payment for cattle
Third-degree felony, Theft of Livestock, Upshur County, related to the theft of 13 head of cattle
Evading arrest, Rusk County
Resisting Arrest, Rusk County
Harassment/Bond Forfeiture, Upshur County
Insurance Fraud, Henderson County
All the crimes were committed in September and October 2021. The arrest was the culmination of a lengthy investigation led by Hand.
The special ranger would like to acknowledge the assistance of the following agencies and departments: Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Upshur County District Attorney’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.
Robinson’s bonds are pre-set at $267,000. The bonds on the three Shelby County felony warrants will be set upon his arraignment there. The investigation continues with other charges possible. Upon conviction, the Theft of Livestock charge in Texas carries a penalty range of 2 to 10 years in state prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
At this time, Robinson remains in custody.
Hand said this case is a good reminder it’s important for any livestock business to maintain good, clear accounting records and never accept partial payment.
“But if something goes sideways,” he said, “TSCRA can step in to help. We’ve been doing it since 1877.”
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s special rangers are an elite group of law enforcement officers who have extensive knowledge of the cattle industry. While they primarily investigate cattle theft and other agricultural crimes, they are well-trained in all facets of law enforcement. In all, the association has 30 special rangers stationed throughout Texas and Oklahoma who are commissioned through the Texas Department of Public Safety or Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
The special rangers also oversee more than 80 market inspectors who collect data, such as brands and other identifying marks on about 5 million cattle sold at 100 Texas livestock markets each year. That information is entered into the association’s recording and retrieval system, which is a vital tool for law enforcement when investigating theft cases.
