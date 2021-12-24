Sales tax revenue for November showed healthy increases for Henderson and Overton. Reklaw sums continued to drop while overall Rusk County makes huge gains in sales tax totals.
From a net payment of $453,333 reported last year at this time, Henderson climbed to $572,256 for a 26.23% increase, the highest percentage of net revenue reported within the county. This healthy increase helped raise the city’s year-to-date payment to $6,862,161, for a boost of 10.03% over last year’s reported total of $6,236,062.
Overton registered a significant increase in sales tax payments last month with $34,122 over last year’s $30,398, for a 12.25% increase. Year-to-date totals showed substantial growth with $362,846 compared to 2020’s $321,228 for a nearly 13% increase in sales tax payments.
Mt. Enterprise stayed in the black with the small percentage increase of .54% over last year’s total, reporting a net payment of $19,916 over last year’s $19,809. The year-to-date total of $257,133 continues to show an increase over the previous year’s total of $217,812, for more than 18% gain.
Tatum saw returned decline from last month’s sales tax sums with a total of $21,928, just below last year’s total of $22,544, a 2.73% decrease in revenue. The city’s year-to-date payment showed a 6.13% increase, jumping to $330,450 from last year’s $311,348.
Reklaw, the smallest municipality within the county, continued to report major losses in sale tax revenue. Monthly totals coming in at $786 compared to last year’s $1,139, presented a 30.94% loss. Year-to-date totals were grim with a 15.86% drop to $10,290 from 2020’s $12,231.
The county, as a whole, is recording a notable increase with Novembers’s year-to-date totals at $7,857,002 over last year’s $7,129,079 a growth of more than $727,000.
Longview’s sales tax continues to climb, reporting yet another increase of more than 24% in the year-to-date sales tax payments while Kilgore’s net payment for November was more than 28% higher with a total of $625,333 compared to last year’s $487,170. Tyler’s tax revenues continued to climb with a 15.74% increase which represented more than $7 million added to the city’s totals. Nacogdoches reported a healthy 19.03% increase in net payments for the period with monthly totals coming in at $647,438.