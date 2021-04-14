Jennifer Freeman, System Director for the Rusk County Library System requested approval to hire a part-time employee for the summer programs at the Tatum Library.
“We didn’t have in person programming last year but we will have this year,” said Freeman. “We will need one part-time employee to help. Currently we have one full-time and two part-time workers.”
The Commissioners approved the request as well the annual report to Texas State Library and Archives Commission.
Freeman told the Commissioners, “We met all stipulations this year.”
Also approved were discarded items that were collected to be deemed surplus from the Library System, as was the acceptance of donated books, DVDs and audiobooks to be added the Library System.
Sheriff John Wayne Valdez requested the acceptance of a gift in the amount of $1,250 from Peters Chevrolet and KETK TV station.
“This is a drawing that they do monthly from several first responders and we won this month,” said Sheriff Valdez. “We will use the money to buy office supplies.”
It was approved as was tax exemptions for Historic or Archeological Property. The properties were:
Evelyn Craig, 1011 South Main at a value of $288,410
Joseph L. Kock, 11992 CR 4233 West at a value of $292,710
Otoniel and Kimberly A. Macedo-Arroyo 313 East Main at a value of $283,780
Carmel and Eleanor McElyea, III 501 North High Street at a value of $289,930
Joe N. and Vicki L. Mullins 310 East Main at a value of $362,140
JS and JK Siler Living Trust 600 North High Street at a value of $68,440
Threadgill-Boles Partners 6291 CR 3198 East at a value of $68,440
Rusk County Heritage Association, Howard Dickinson House that is exempt.
A cooperation contract between Tatum ISD and Precinct 2 to cut trees on bus route at a cost of $100 and to be invoiced to Tatum ISD was approved as was to request bids for seal coating for CR 2107 with the bid package to be prepared by Stokes and Associates.
Also approved was authorizing County of Rusk to issue requests for proposals (RFP) for administrative services and requests for qualifications (RFQs) for professional services for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The 2020 auditors Report was approved as was utility/pipeline requests by Eastex Telephone along/within right-of-way of CR 314 and CR 3155 both in Precinct 3.
The next Commissioners meeting will take place on Monday April 19 at 10:00 a.m.