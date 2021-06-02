Over a year ago The Henderson News and the Rusk County Library worked together to receive a grant to archive issues of Henderson Daily News and The Henderson News dating back to 1930. As of today there are 3,400 issues digitized for anyone to search and read.
Last week The Rusk County Library System was a featured partner in the Portal to Texas History’s newsletter Beyond The Bytes for their work in obtaining the grant to digitize the copies of the newspapers.
The mission of the Rusk County Library System is to provide the highest quality public library service that will effectively contribute to the enrichment of all residents of the county and to increase public awareness of the services offered in a modern public library system.
Anyone wanting to view the archived issues of Henderson Daily News or The Henderson News may do so at https://texashistory.unt.edu.