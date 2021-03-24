A group of Northeast Texas Libertarians gathered together Sunday in Tyler for a meet and greet. Approximately 25 people from six counties as far away as Texarkana and Dallas County and as close as Tyler and Rusk County gathered to mobilize and strategize.
Excitement filled the room as they discussed how to grow the Libertarian Party in the rural areas of Northeast Texas especially since most of those that attended are from the rural areas of Northeast Texas.
“Libertarian people are like family,” said Kate Prather of Mt. Vernon who serves as a state officer as Treasurer.
Some district representatives were also in attendance such as Rudy Wright, District 1, Kevin Hale, District 2 as well as other district representatives. Rusk County Chair Deana Harkness and her husband were also at the meeting.
Typically the group has two meetings per year.
The Libertarian Party was officially established on December 11, 1971, in Colorado. They believe in minimum government and maximum freedom. They consider themselves as conservatives on economic issues and liberal on personal freedom.
Ron Paul and his son Rand Paul (U.S. Senator) are Republicans but identify themselves as constitutional conservatives and Libertarian Conservatives.
For more information on the Libertarians in Rusk County contact Deana Harkness at rusk@lptexas.com or facebook.com/libertarianpartyofruskcounty. For more information on the Libertarian Party of Texas go online at lptexas.com.