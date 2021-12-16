Rusk County Libertarian County Chair Deana Harkness held the first-ever Liberty Mixer in Henderson.
The small group met at Mac’s Burgers Friday evening to enjoy Henderson’s Best burgers and exchange ideas and information with their other party members. Going through a brief set of minutes from last month’s small meeting, Harkness urged other group members to seek out roles of authority within the party, even her own position of County Chair. “I’ll take care of it as long as I need to but it’s always open for a vote for anyone,” she said, insisting that she wasn’t giving away her seat but allowing other leaders the chance to manage the party.
Searching for a venue for the next party meeting, Harkness recommended attending the next meeting of the Gregg County group. “We’re going,” said Harkness, along with husband Jarett, “just to meet some of the members and make more connections.” With a group as small as the fledgling Rusk County branch, connections with other possibly larger groups could stand to be important to spread the word of the party’s existence within the county.
The Gregg County group will be meeting from 12:30-2:30 p.m., Saturday, December 18, at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop located at 310 E Hawkins Pkwy, Longview.
Harkness urges other local Libertarians or those seeking clarification on the party’s thoughts and bylaws to reach out. She can be reached at rusk@lptexas.org.