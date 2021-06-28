Sales tax revenue continues to rise for all of Rusk County with every reporting town in the black for May with no signs that the upward climb is stopping.
Tatum sales tax payments still showed more than 40% growth for the second month in a row, coming in at $26,306 over $18,540 reported last year, representing a 41.88% increase in revenue. This drastic increase is the highest within the county. The city’s year-to-date payment climbed to $163,723 for a 9.48% increase from last year’s $149,536.
Mt. Enterprise’s sales tax totals continued to soar with monthly sales tax totals 34.41% higher than comparable totals from 2020 with the city’s monthly total landing at $19,644 over last year’s $14,615. The year-to-date payment came in at $121,179 over last year’s $97,848 for 23.84% growth. The city’s growth spurt does not show signs of stopping with the opening of the Sticks and Mr. Taco restaurants and the Love’s build looming in the distance. VeraBank has started construction on its new Interactive ATM at the corner of Gregg and Railroad while foundation work has started on the highly-anticipated cafe coming up at the Hwy. 84 W. and Hwy. 259 S. location.
Reklaw, the smallest municipality within the county, showed an increase in sales tax revenue as May’s payments stood at $1,141 compared to last year’s $929, presenting a whopping 22.75% increase. Year-to-date totals registered a slowly decreasing 9.63% drop with the city reporting $5,679 as opposed to 2020’s comparable payment of $6,284.
Overton continued to show a substantial increase in sales tax payments with May’s totals resting at $34,290 over last year’s $28,471, for a 20.43% increase. With the 16.10% increase in year-to-date payments, the City of Overton netted $193,992 over last year’s $167,083 totaling a $26,909 gain.
Henderson’s sales tax revenue increased to $3,207,299 over 2020’s $2,997,434 for a 7% increase in year-to-date payments while the city’s monthly sales tax revenue increased by a slightly lower but still sizeable 10.39% resting at $575,499 from last year’s $521,318. With multiple new businesses springing up in the past month these numbers show potential for continued increase.
Rusk County as a whole is recording a notable increase, with April’s year-to-date totals at $3,034,993 over last year’s $2,834,312. Monthly totals show an increase with all towns reporting positive numbers. Coming in at $781,164 over last year’s $668,447 ending in a gain of $1,130,178.
Surrounding cities continue on their upward trajectory with monthly growth percentages in the high double digits all across the board. Longview reported a 44.19% increase in the monthly sales tax payments coming in at $3,147,148 compared to last year’s $2,182,633. While its year-to-date results were nearly 13% higher showing an increase of $2,094,693.
Kilgore’s year-to-date total continues to come in below 2020 totals with a result of $3,559,492 compared to the previous year’s $3,813,439, marking a 6.65% loss. The city’s monthly totals soared with a more than 30% increase. These rising monthly totals are slowly eating away at the year-to-date deficit and should have the city back in the black within the coming months.
Tyler’s tax revenues continue to grow, showing a 17.63% increase with a year-to-date payment total of $25,523,679 while reporting a staggering 54.79% increase in monthly revenue.