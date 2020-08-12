Rusk County Commissioners approved a dental services agreement with Dr. Matthew Acres of Longview during Monday’s regular meeting.
Patrick Dooley, Deputy Jail Medic told the Commissioner’s Court that there was a problem with dental needs in the jail. He also stressed that most local dentists don’t want to see inmates in shackles in their offices. Therefore an in-house dentist is needed. Besides, transporting inmates is a security risk.
“Jail standards says the we must provide dental work for inmates. We have tried mobile dentists but this (in-house dentist) works best for our jail,” said Dooley.
Dr. Matthew Acres of Longview has recently retired and has agreed to provide these services at the Rusk County Jail for the inmates. He will only do extractions, exams and occasional root canals, if needed, according to Dooley. Currently extractions cost around $450 to $550 per tooth.
By having an in-house dentist all required dental work by the jail standards policy can now be done in the jail.
The cost for this service will cost the county a flat rate of $6,000 per month regardless of how many or how often he will treat the inmates. Dooley says this will actually save the county money. Inmates will be charged $20 for this service.
“We already have a room set up but will have to purchase some equipment and found some in Winnsboro but will have to drive up and load it and bring it back,” Dooley said.
The used equipment will cost approximately $2,000 to $3,000.
Renewal of an agreement between Rusk County Jail and Pharmerica was approved to provide necessary prescription drugs for the inmates.
Dooley said, “We have used this service since 2014 for pharmacy services for the inmates. We can’t use local pharmacies because of jail standards that state how the medicine must be packaged and handed out after hours and on weekends. We use Strong Hurt Pharmacy for insulin but most meds come from Pharmerica.”
Using Pharmerica saves the County a lot of money according to Dooley.
Also approved by the Commissioners was a Memorandum of Understanding between Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and West Rusk ISD for a School Resource Officer (SRO).
“Paul Thompson (current SRO) has been reassigned and the school is not planning to replace him this year,” said Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price.
Price told the Commissioners that the school would pay the officers for security directly much like the program in Mount Enterprise.
Other agenda items approved were:
A proposal to adopt the property tax rate for Rusk County for 2020
The imposition of optional fees for Calendar year 2021
A report from Environmental Specialist for January 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020
An order for the November 3, 2020 general election
A request for a utility/pipeline request from Pleasant Hill Water Supply along/within the right-of-way of County Road 102 West in Precinct 1.