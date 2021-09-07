Local citizen warns Commissioners about COVID shots
It was a somber moment as the Rusk County Commissioners Court held a public hearing for the 2021 Tax Rate. No one there spoke during the public hearing even though several times Judge Joel Hale asked if anyone had anything to say about the upcoming annual budget and tax rate.
“We are going up on the tax rate because of needs at the Sheriff’s Department and employee insurance,” said Judge Hale.
Several of the Commissioners conveyed their hesitation but the need dictated the increase. This was stressed also during several budget workshops with two of them specifically for the Sheriff’s Department.
“We cut over $1 million from the budget last year,” said Commissioner Bennie Whitworth.
The tax rate will be $0.63187 per $100 valuation and was approved.
At the end of the meeting during the public comments section Janet Jackson a local citizen expressed her concerns about inoculations and especially about the mNRA COVID vaccine. She shared a lot of information from her research and challenged all elected officials to warn everyone about the dangers of this vaccination. She further explained that many are dying who take this shot and warned that the government is trying to mandate that all Americans take it.
Judge Joel Hale told Jackson that the Commissioners could not comment on issues brought up during the public comments section of the meeting.
Earlier in the meeting Rusk County Library Director Jennifer Freeman had several agenda items to bring to the Commissioners. The one that brought about a discussion from all Commissioners was her request for Music Mountain Water Service to provide water for the McMillian Library in Overton.
“Overton has water issues and that’s why I’m asking for this,” said Freeman.
According to Freeman the cost for this service would be between $400 and $500 per year. Even though all of the Commissioners agreed that the Library employees need water they felt that they could not add anything extra to the budget though small it may be.
They suggested that Freeman take some of the existing expense money in the budget and buy bottle water rather than enter into an annual contract for another service. Her request was denied.
Other library agenda items that were passed were donated books, DVDs and audiobooks as well as the current circulation desk and book drop at the Tatum Public Library was deemed surplus. A $180 donation from the Friends of the McMillan Memorial Library was approved to cover the cost of the Texas Bluebonnet Award books.
Three new leases for hangers at the Rusk County Airport were approved for William Buckley, Greg Hollier and Philip Cox.
Other agenda items approved were:
The 2022 SAVNS Grant contract
A request from Eastex Telephone Co-op to place fiber optic along/within the right-of-away of CR 195, CR 345 and CR 416
A request from Cross Roads SUS to place a waterline under/across CR 291
A request from CenterPoint Energy to place a two-inch Polyethylene Plastic Natural Gas along/within the right-of-way of CR 481