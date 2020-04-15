Through the years the Rusk County has had many firsts. Monday April 14 was no exception as they held their first Commissioner’s Court meeting on YouTube as a result of social distancing.
Several items on the agenda were addressed and passed with only one item being tabled. The tabled item was accepting a bid to replace windows at the Rusk County Tax Office. It will be on next month’s agenda April 20.
Rebekah McCauley Acres the newly appointed Auditor was introduced and her bond was approved.
A couple of proclamations were also approved. One was proclaiming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and the other one was April as Fair Housing Month.
The Court approved a Support of Improvements to the Rusk County Airport. The improvements consist of a construction of a parallel taxiway extension to Runway 35. This resolution will help the county in requesting financial assistance from the Texas Department of Transportation for these improvements. The total cost of the project is approximately $1,725,000 with the county responsible for 10%, or $172, 500.
Also approved were right-of-way request for utility and pipelines. Church Hill Water Supply Corporation proposes to place a road bore with two inch casing under the right-of-way of County Road 265, in Precinct 2.
Fairway Play Water Supply Corporation proposes to place a forty foot bore and 620 foot water main extension under/across or along/within the right-of-way of County Road 3102, in Precinct 2.
Eastex Telephone Cooperative had two requests. One was to place a six foot 22 inch copper cable along/within the right-of-way of County Road 265, in Precinct 2 and one along/within County Road 447 in Precinct 4.
Finally, the Court approved the Amended Declaration of Local Disaster by Judge Joel Hale last week.