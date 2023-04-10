The Rusk County Historical Commission’s genealogical gurus are proposing that a new structure be erected to replace the deteriorating cabin they’ve utilized for decades.
The new Rusk County Historical Research Center, adjacent to the Depot Museum grounds in the parking lot across from the museum, would be built of steel having dimensions of 40 feet by 80 feet.
Current bids reflect that the completed building would cost by today’s estimation $170,000, but due to skyrocketing inflation, this figure will go up as the months progress. Once the building is complete, it will need to be furnished with bookcases, file cabinets, desks, research tables, and chairs, an added cost for the Commission.
In 1982, the Rusk County Commissioner’s Court erected, at the request of RHC Chairwomen Virginia Knapp, a log cabin on the grounds of the Depot Museum, for principal use as a souvenir shop. Within a few short years, the souvenir shop morphed into a local history and genealogical research center. The souvenir shop was never designed to be a research center. The rooms inside are of wood components, logs, and paneling, and are poorly lit. There is a lack of electrical outlets, some of which today may be concealed by bookcases and cabinets. The log cabin was constructed long before the advent of computer technology. Now, some forty years later, we have exhausted virtually all available space in which to house records, even taking in both closet spaces. We have records and original articles pertaining to Rusk County families, communities, cities and towns, schools, homes, churches, and copies of most all original land patents. We have abstracts of births, death certificates, obituaries, marriages, deeds, wills, probate, early District Court Civil suites, and Criminal charges from the 1800s. We also have Civil War pension records from soldiers who served in Rusk County. We are currently cataloging and documenting over 250 cemeteries located in the county. And we continue to locate and catalog the graves of soldiers who have served, who are interred, or who were born or lived in Rusk County spanning the period from the Revolutionary War, including the War of 1812, the struggle for Texas Independence, the Civil War, the Spanish American War, World War I and II, Korea, the Berlin Airlift, Vietnam, and Desert Storm.
From the beginning of its operation, the cabin presented structural problems for the historical commission. Ms. Knapp wrote to then Rusk County Judge James B. Porter, soon after its completion, that the building leaked when it rained. In several areas even today, one can look up to where the log walls join the ceiling and find daylight coming in. This leaves the log cabin open for drafts, heat loss, and access for wasps, bees, and flies. This is not congruent with the preservation of records. The logs located at the base of the structure are in contact with the soil, which has caused the logs to rot on the east end. The back wall, fronting the chain link fence, has also decayed due to water seepage.
The Rusk County Historical Commission is asking for donations to help build this facility. While any donations will be greatly appreciated, the possibility of naming opportunities may be available.
Those wishing to contribute can mail donations to the Rusk County Depot Museum, 514 N. High, Henderson, Texas 75652. Be sure to make checks payable to the Rusk County Historical Commission Building Fund. For more information, call 903-657-4303.