The Rusk County Historical Commission’s genealogical gurus are proposing that a new structure be erected to replace the deteriorating cabin they’ve utilized for decades.

The new Rusk County Historical Research Center, adjacent to the Depot Museum grounds in the parking lot across from the museum, would be built of steel having dimensions of 40 feet by 80 feet.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription