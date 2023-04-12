— The Rusk County Historical Commission appeals to the citizens of Rusk County to consider making a donation to the Rusk County Archives building fund. They are a 501-C-3 facility, and all contributions are tax deductible. Contributions may be forwarded to the Rusk County Depot Museum, 514 N. High, Henderson, Texas 75652 PH: 903-657-4303. Make checks payable to the Rusk County Historical Commission Building Fund.