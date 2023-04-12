The discovery of oil in Rusk County in October of 1930, made poor dirt farmers rich overnight. With that much money flowing so freely across the county, it seems everybody wanted a “piece of the action”, and continuous lawsuits were the result. Below is one of these suits.
From the Civil suit #12960 we gleaned the following: Isaac Reed, plaintiff, and resident of Rusk County vs. J. H. and Charlie Scoggins, also of Rusk County, and Republic Production Company, with offices in Harris County, American Liberty Pipe Line Company, with offices in Dallas, Texas and Humble Oil and Refining Company, with offices in Harris County.
Isaac Reed sued the above defendants for $220,000 seeking damages for the desecration of the Reed Graveyard. Isaac Reed, then 75 years of age, a resident of Kilgore, Texas, claims that oil companies despoiled the cemetery by drilling an oil well on it and running several pipelines through it. Isaac claimed that he owned 175 square yards located in the northwest corner of the W. W. Simms survey. The plat, on which the cemetery is located near “Reed’s Switch” and was a family burying ground located five miles north of Overton. “Reed’s Switch” was named for Andy Reed, Isaac’s father. Railroad switches are located at various distances along the railroad tracks for the purpose of diverting a locomotive to a side track to allow an oncoming train to pass.
Isaac’s father Andy resided and owned at the time (1880-1881) a tract of 212 acres of land in the Robert W. Smith survey and reared his family there. Prior to the year 1881, two of Andy Reed’s children died and were buried on the plot of ground described above. Through a mistake, the Reed children were buried not on the R. W. Smith survey, but just over the boundary line inside the W. W. Simms survey on lands then owned by Daniel C. McGilvary. McGilvary complained about the graves and wanted them moved from off his property. In order that these graves not be moved and to establish a cemetery for his family and neighbors, Isaac Reed purchased the said tract of land then in dispute for the sum of twenty dollars, which he paid for with two ten-dollar gold pieces. Isaac stated in his court suite that, “some fifty to seventy people now rest thereon and therein… it is on a hill overlooking a valley below covered with tall pines and other trees characteristic of this section of the country.” Isaac continued, “the hill slopes to the east and people who were buried there in graves with their heads to the west and feet to the east… the plat was ever after called the Reed Graveyard by the yeomanry, possibly referred to by the more polished folk as the Reed Cemetery.
Isaac Reed further stated that at the time the instrument of writing was executed conveying the 175 square yards that… “Daniel McGilvary, this plaintiff (Isaac), his father Andy Reed, his brother Sol Reed, and Asa and Harve Byars, were all out in Andy Reed’s pasture, if not on this graveyard tract… It was here that the transaction occurred on January 1, 1881, whereby plaintiff bought and paid for the land and received an instrument in writing… The instrument was written out in full by Daniel C. McGilvary, upon a note book placed upon his knee. It was written with a pencil and handed to this plaintiff (Isaac Reed)… The instrument was executed in the presence of three witnesses: Sol Reed, now deceased (in 1937), Asa Byars, and Duncan McGilvary, who was the brother of Daniel C. McGilvary, and who is also deceased. Isaac stated in his disposition that he held this receipt and carried it with him for years. It had become faded and worn, illegible and eventually it became lost or misplaced over the years.
Isaac Reed left home at age 17 and then left Rusk County in 1888, for Mexico where he spent the next 45 years working for railroads all over the interior. Before leaving in 1888, he cleared the burying ground and fenced it in. He returned to Rusk County in 1936, to find the cemetery plowed under. Isaac’s sole remaining living witness to the land sale transaction, Asa Byars, who was Isaac’s stepbrother, testified that the cemetery was kept in good shape until 1900.
Daniel C. McGilvary sold his land in the W. W. Sims survey including the cemetery to M. H. Barton, who later sold it to J. H. Scoggins in the year of 1905. Isaac Reed stated to the trial court that Scoggins had full knowledge of the graveyard and its boundaries, took the same into his possession, appropriated it, plowed, and cultivated it, raised crops thereon, and finally planted the same in a peach orchard which he maintained for several years without the knowledge and consent of said Reed who held possession of said property by deed. Scoggins, as alleged in the affidavit, had actual knowledge of the graveyard, and was charged with the duty of ascertaining its boundaries. Now here comes the rub. In the Rusk County District Attorney’s office there was a sign posted in the hallway which reads, “If it ain’t written down, then, it didn’t happen.”
Neither Daniel C. McGilvary nor Isaac Reed ever filed the deed transfer with the Rusk County Clerks Office. Isaac admitted that he kept the transfer note on his person until it was either obliterated or lost. Two of his “eyewitnesses, Sol Reed and Duncan McGilvary were both deceased at the time that this suit was filed. His only surviving witness Asa Byars, when he gave testimony before the court, stated that he was only about four or five years old when he watched Daniel C. McGilvary write out the deed transfer to the said 175square yards, so the accuracy of the recollections of a five-year-old detailing events more than fifty years later would be held suspect during the trial. With no deed filed and with no disinterested living witnesses to the transaction Isaac Reed lost his suit.
