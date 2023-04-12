The discovery of oil in Rusk County in October of 1930, made poor dirt farmers rich overnight. With that much money flowing so freely across the county, it seems everybody wanted a “piece of the action”, and continuous lawsuits were the result. Below is one of these suits.

From the Civil suit #12960 we gleaned the following: Isaac Reed, plaintiff, and resident of Rusk County vs. J. H. and Charlie Scoggins, also of Rusk County, and Republic Production Company, with offices in Harris County, American Liberty Pipe Line Company, with offices in Dallas, Texas and Humble Oil and Refining Company, with offices in Harris County.

