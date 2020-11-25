The annual Rusk County Hay Show held at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center managed to raise more than $14,000. These proceeds will be used as add-ons to the Rusk County Youth Project Show exhibitors showing county-bred steers and commercial heifers.

This year’s auctioneer was Darrell Alexander, for whom the Hay Show coordinators were thankful as he kept the momentum at its peak. 

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agents issued a special Thank You to all who donated items for the raffle and/or the auction. 

Area donators were (list may not include all contributors):

Velvin Oil, Kristy Marjason/Copeland Insurance, H&W Powersports, Whitworth Cattle, Marc & DeeDee Green/Texas Fresh Produce, The Ranch Farm and Home, Henderson Ranch & Feed, Todd Smith/Valley Feed Mill, Lawrence Fillingim/Split-Hoof Livestock, Rozell Sprayer, Boatcycle, Livestock Nutrition Center, Fish & Still, Hunter Moore/M. Farms, and Lee Floyd. 

 

 

