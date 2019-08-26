A Henderson woman that was arrested in June after using a credit card she found, has recently been indicted.
Jo Ann Walker Coleman, 55, was arraigned June 13 by Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Jane Enloe on four counts of credit/debit card abuse, state jail felony. Her bonds totaled $30,000.
Coleman was one of 19 people indicted by the Rusk County Grand Jury in August.
According to the probable cause affidavit, officers received reports that the card was used by Coleman at about 9:37 a.m. May 28 at Kroger for an amount of $122.27.
Video was obtained and shows Coleman making the purchase and using the card.
During an interview, Coleman admitted to finding the card on the floor of a gas station and later using it.
Coleman also used the card at approximately 9:23 a.m. May 28 at Dollar General for $3.25.
At 9:46 a.m. the same day Coleman made two purchases at WalMart the first for $177.82 and the second for $6.45.
Video was obtained and showed Coleman make the purchase and using the card.
Here’s a look at all the indictments for August:
• Adams, Robin Kay, possession of controlled substance less than one gram;
• Lewis, Derrick Dwayne, possession of controlled substance less than one gram;
• Corley, April Michelle, possession of controlled substance less than one gram;
• Smith, Charles Lynn, possession of controlled substance less than one gram;
• Nelson, Cody Lee, possession of controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams;
• Starling, Timothy James, possession of controlled substance less than one gram;
• Cartwright, Robert Daniel, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair;
• Stanfield, Jory Alan Wayne, possession of controlled substance less than one gram;
• Madwell, Johnny Ray, possession of controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams;
• Coleman, Jo Ann Walker, credit card or debit card abuse;
• Alexander, Sabrian Shunte, four counts of forgery financial instrument;
• Browne, Nathaniel Louis, possession of controlled substance less than one gram;
• Mallard, Caleshia Shantiva, impersonate public servant;
• Ferrell, Robert Wayne, aggravated sexual assault of child;
• McDevitt, Michael Lee, obstruction or retaliation;
• Hernandez, Alicia, injury to child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury;
• Porter, Jonathan Michael, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation;
• Sadler, Steven Ray, aggravated assault with deadly weapon; and
• Calahan, Joseph Dewayne, sexual assault of child.